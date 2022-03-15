Audrey Ann Williams (Krier)

Audrey Ann Williams, 71, died Thursday March 10 2022 surrounded by daughter Crystal, son in law Jason and grandsons Tyler and Blake Hill of Andover.

Audrey was born March 22 1950 in Oronoco MN.

Audrey is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Cecilia Krier, brothers Raymond, Darrel and Richard and sister Margaret Rahman.

Audrey enjoyed cooking, thrift shopping and sitting on her deck having a beer visiting with her friends. Her greatest joy in life was her grandsons and her beloved yorkie, GG.

She will be missed by her nieces and nephews, two sisters Gloria Mueller and Shirley Berndt and many friends.

As per her wishes, a private family mass service will take place at a later time.