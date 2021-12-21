Mrs. Elva “Audrey” Christison, 99, died peacefully on December 21, 2021 at Green Prairie Place Rehabilitation Center. Audrey was born to Erwin and Grace (Holdredge) Richter on November 26, 1922 in Elmira Township (Dover) in Winona County. She graduated from Plainview High School where she started practicing her speaking abilities in competitions. She married Charles Miller Christison on February 9, 1941 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They settled on the Christison family farm in Plainview. Mrs. Christison was a long-time member of the Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, choir member and joined various committees over the years. Audrey was civic minded. As a republican since childhood, she supported several candidates but was particularly proud of working for Quie’s bid for governor. She became the 1st woman to chair the Wabasha County Welfare Board and the 1st woman to chair the Wabasha County Daytime Activity Center (DAC) for mentally challenged individuals. Audrey conducted census in the area for over 2 decades. She put her business hat on when she became owner of Chris T Drive-in which is now where Dairy Queen is located. In the late 1990, Audrey astounded her family and friends with her newly acquired computer skills. Until her death, she was on email, Facebook, researched items on the Internet and played games such as Bridge and solitaire. She will be remembered for her quick wit and writing skills. She wrote predictions and commentary on Viking games for the Rochester Post Bulletin, authored articles in the Plainview News and conducted polls for the Minneapolis Tribune. During retirement, Audrey and Charles loved their life in San Benito, Texas Retirement Village. In 2002 they moved to Green Prairie Place in Plainview.

Survivors include three children, Sheldon “Buzz” (Marget) Christison of Plainview MN, Sharyn (Ted) Hilpert of Lebanon TN and Hjordy (Paul) Wagner of North Las Vegas NV; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, a sister Eyrleen “Nook” Schwartzhoff (Earl) of Hayward WI and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles Christison and her sister, Ardena Deming.

A private celebration of life for Mrs. Christison will be held at her graveside. Memorials are preferred for the Plainview Historical Society.

