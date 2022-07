April 29, 1939 - July 18, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Audrey Highum, 83, Rochester, Minn., died Monday, July 18, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Kasson, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a private funeral, Friday, July 22, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville, Minn.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.