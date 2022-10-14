Audrey Jane Grimm, age 90, of Rochester, MN passed peacefully on October 13th, 2022 at Arbor Terrace in Rochester, MN with her loving sons by her side.

She was born November 18, 1931 on the family farm in Eagle Bend, MN to Arvid and Loretta Johnson. Audrey graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1949 and attended Minnesota’s School of Business in Mankato. Upon graduating, she went to work for Olmsted County as a bookkeeper, and eventually to the Mayo Clinic in their Accounting Department. She transferred to Mayo Clinic Scottsdale in 1988 and retired in 1995. Audrey was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher as well as a member of the church choir.

She was married to Willard Grimm on October 16th, 1954. They had 2 sons, Arvid, born on July 15th, 1958, and David, born on December 16th, 1962. Willard preceded Audrey in death on October 6th, 2003. She married Merlin Mielke on January 20th, 2012. He preceded her in death on February 24th, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her parents Arvid and Loretta, sister Darlene, brother Byron, sister-in-law Berneice, brothers-in-law Richard, Norman and Frank, and nephew Brian. She is survived by her sons Arvid (Rose) Grimm, David (Kathy) Grimm, granddaughters Megan (Rory) Shane, Andrea (Charlie) Roshon, Brandi Grimm and Alli Grimm, great-grandchildren Harmony, Grace, Alexander, Kal-el and Juniper. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Bert and Verleine, many nieces and nephews, as well as her wonderful friends at Arbor Terrace. She always looked forward to playing cards and other games with them all.

Audrey’s family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Arbor Terrace for all the love and support they gave her the last 3 years, as well as Seasons Hospice for their care and support for the last 3 months. She loved and appreciated them all.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Monday, October 17, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Grimm family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com