Audrey M. Queensland

Audrey Marjorie Queensland was born January 22, 1927 in Bennington Township Mower County. On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, she passed away at the Grand Meadow Health Care Center. Visitation will be held 3-5 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. Funeral services for Audrey will be held at 11AM Monday, December 20, 2021 (with reviewal one hour before service) at the Grand Meadow Lutheran Church with Pastor Megan Reedstrom officiating. Burial will take place at the Bear Creek Cemetery.

Her life was spent loving and supporting her family and friends. As the daughter of Clarence and Margaret Maley of Grand Meadow, she grew up learning the values of hard work and perseverance. After graduating from Grand Meadow High School she attended Normal Teachers School in Austin, MN and taught in a country school north of Grand Meadow. She married the love of her life, Karl Queensland, on March 17, 1945. Together they farmed and raised four children. They later moved into Grand Meadow where they operated Queensland Grocery Store until retiring in 1989. Audrey spent many winters in Arizona during her retirement and when it was time, she returned to her beloved Grand Meadow. In summary, Audrey was a teacher, business woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She lived her Christian faith by loving people unconditionally. She has blessed many in her life with her humor, hugs, smiles, kind words, and compassion.

Audrey is survived by her four children: Arlyne (Kenneth) Jacobson, Karen (Russ) Jacobson, Randy (Debra) Queensland and Kevin Queensland (Michelle Gebel); her eight grandchildren, Jenni Thein, Jeff Jacobson, Sally Smith, Amy Murphy, Chris Jacobson, Ryan Queensland, Justin Queensland, Cole Queensland, and honorary grandchild Beth Scrabeck; her thirteen great-grandchildren, Katie Thein-Kaiser, Abby Thein-Obrien, Peyton Thein, Riley Queensland, Kendyl Queensland, Lauren Queensland, Hannah Jacobson, Jaxon Archer, Keegan Queensland, Daxton Smith, Dylan Smith, Korbin Queensland, Chase Queensland, and honorary great-grandchildren Matthew and Addison Hammon.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Maley, two brothers, Robert and Ronald and honorary grandson, Matthew Scrabeck.

Audrey’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Grand Meadow Care Center.

