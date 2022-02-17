Audrey Wigham

Audrey Jean Wigham (Reynolds) was called home to her Lord and Savior on February 11, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born on June 27, 1945, to Albert and Mary Reynolds in Blooming Prairie. She was married to Paul Wigham on November 6, 1965. They were married 56 years, building a beautiful family together in Kasson. She lived out her dream of becoming a mother and working at IBM, spending her retirement years as a snowbird in Arizona and making memories with her family and friends. She loved to make connections with others, fish, play cards, and try her luck on the slot machines.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister Delaine (Richard) Luthe. She is survived by 2 brothers, Keith (Mary) Reynolds and Butch (Jan) Reynolds; her husband, Paul; her 2 children, Curt (Sherri) Wigham, and Rhonda (Tony) Nelson. Her pride and joys were her 5 beloved grandchildren: Kelsey, Kailyn, Abby, Madison, and Carter, as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Valerie, Evan, and Ella.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801, 7th St SE in Kasson. A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Pete Wyttenbach officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Her favorite song to sing to her kids and grandchildren was “You are My Sunshine.” Audrey Jean will be truly missed as our “sunshine,” the light of every gathering, and pillar of the family.

Blessed be her memory.