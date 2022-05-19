Avis A. Gray, 87, passed away at the home she shared with her daughter, Karla, in Henderson, MN, on October 1, 2021, with her daughter at her side. Avis was born on March 10, 1934, in Rochester, MN. She grew up in Rochester and graduated from Rochester High School in 1951. She went to work at Mayo Clinic and worked in the Medical Labs at the Medical Sciences building for several years. Avis married Jim Theros and later divorced. In 1964 she married Steve Gray. During her life with Steve, she enjoyed pontooning on the Zumbro River, Sandy Point, White Bridge, Ryan’s Bay and Ponderosa, where all the river rats hung out! In 1971 they moved the family to Brimson, MN where they owned and operated the Brimson Store in northern Minnesota. Several years later, they moved to LeSeuer, MN and managed the Travel Host motel, then later moved to St. Paul, MN and managed an apartment complex.

In the late 90’s, Avis and Steve retired to Florence, AZ, at Florence Gardens. The couple spent their summers in Wabasha, MN. After Steve passed away, Avis moved to Lake City, MN and then moved to Henderson, MN to live with her daughter, Karla.

Avis is survived by her children, Mark (Jane) Theros of Racine, MN, Tony Theros of Two Harbors, MN, Dawn Theros of Duluth, MN and Karla Gray of Henderson, MN; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her parents Elbert and Ellanora Smith; sisters, Joan Gibson and Ardeth Smith. She was a loving mother and great friend and will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Oronoco Cemetery. Friends and family are also invited to her Celebration of Life, later that day at Charlies Eatery and Pub, in Rochester, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. A special thank you to daughter, Karla, for devoting her life to her mom’s care throughout the last few weeks of her mother’s life.