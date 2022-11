Nutting, Avonne B. (“Rusty”), 92, formerly of Minneapolis and Austin. Survived by sister Katy Brown; sons Darrell, Rory (Mary Moen), and Christopher (Theresa); daughter Wendy (Ron) Baker; 8 grand-children; 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Natalie; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thurs., Nov. 10, 1-3 p.m. at Washburn-McReavy.com,

Columbia Heights chapel.

Memorials can be made to Mayo Clinic.