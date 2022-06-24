Barbara A. Ilvedson

Barbara Ann Ilvedson, 86, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital after a long struggle with health issues.

Barbara was born in Ward, West Virginia, to Stanley and Irene Deal on May 1, 1936. She attended Nicholas County High School in Summersville, WV, class of 1954 and was a member of the Honor Society. Barbara graduated as a Registered Nurse from Charleston General Hospital in West Virginia. She was quickly promoted to the Head of Pediatric Nursing, and would remain until 1964, when she joined the Air Force. There Barbara met Ronald Ilvedson, and the couple was united in marriage on June 19, 1965. They were blessed with two children, Michelle, and Scott.

During her younger years, Barbara was quite an athlete. She was the starting point guard on an amateur basketball team that competed in the West Virginia State Tournament. She enjoyed water skiing and downhill skiing, but her favorite sport was tennis, where she had a two-handed backhand that rivaled most players.

Barbara was a private person, and as she transitioned into motherhood, she would stay home and take care of the household. She would become a fantastic mother, spouse, and role model to her children. In her downtime, she was an avid book reader and loved playing bridge.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Ronald Ilvedson, MD, OB-GYN; children, Michelle (Brian) Ullom and Scott (Christine) Ilvedson; grandchildren, Stella, Rhiannon, Emma (Harrison), Auda, and Jack; sisters Pat and Elsie Deal; as well as longtime Rochester, Minnesota friends Clare and June Warren.

She is preceded in death by, her parents and first child – Baby Boy Ilvedson; granddaughter, Leisal Christine; siblings, Ted, Don, Kelly, Carol, Delores, and Loretta.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org). Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory, Baldwin, Wisconsin, oconnellfuneralhomes.com