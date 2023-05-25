Barbara A. Schmidt

Barbara Ann Schmidt, 82, of Plainview and formerly of Kellogg, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. She was born February 11, 1941, in Grand Meadow, to Alvin and Louella (Morrison) Kuhn.

On March 7, 1970, she married the love of her life, Charles Schmidt. Barbara was a farm homemaker after her marriage.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Charles Schmidt of Theilman, and two daughters, Christine Singleton, and Janet Schmidt both of Shakopee. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel with Deacon David Dose officiating. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com