Barbara Ann Enerson, 90, of Pine Island, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022, at Edenbrook of Rochester.

Barbara was born July 26, 1932, in Milton Township, Dodge County to Charles and Mabel (Kourt) Schiesser. She graduated from Pine Island High School. After high school, Barb went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married Olaf “Rusty” Enerson in 1951. Rusty and Barb purchased Hess Lumber Company in 1972 and it became Pine Island Building Supply. Barb was community minded and joined Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. She was a board member of Pine Island Economic Development Authority, and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was independent, hardworking, and determined. Barb enjoyed spending weekends in Aitkin fishing. In retirement, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, feeding, and watching the birds, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and morning coffee with friends. Above all, Barb loved spending time with her family.

Barb is survived by her children, Kim (Cathy) Enerson of Oronoco, Terri (Craig) Ritter, Cindy (Bob) Grobe, Shelly (Jerry) Kunz all of Pine Island; 12 grandchildren, Ann (Paul) Frigaard, Kelly (Keith) Birken, Megan (Craig) Latch, Bryce Grobe, Justin Grobe, Nicolas (Rachel) Enerson, Mitchell Enerson, Andrew Linaman, Jessica (Matt) Linaman, Scott (Beth) Kunz, Rick Kunz, and Wayne (Megan) Kunz; 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-granddaughter. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty; brothers, Milo and Russell Schiesser; sisters, Margaret Keane, Charlene Hanson and Elrose Schiesser and by her parents, Charles and Mabel.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 214 3rd St. SW, Pine Island, MN. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of the service. The Rev. Jessica Bakken Busch will be officiating with burial at Pine Island Cemetery. The Enerson family wishes to thank the staff at Edenbrook, Olmsted Medical Center and Moments Hospice for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to Mahn Family Funeral Home Mahler Chapel. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com