Barbara Ann Wherry, 70, of Rochester, MN passed away on February 12, 2022.

Barbara Ann Wherry was born June 4, 1951, the daughter of Harley and Mary (Crowe) Wherry. She graduated from LeRoy Ostrander High School in 1969. She earned her RN degree at the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and her Masters in Business Administration from Texas A&M International University.

During her nursing career Barbara worked at hospitals in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, and Texas. She also spent a couple of years as the Head Nurse at Al Hada Hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Barbara was a special Aunt to nineteen nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by sisters: Mary (Kim) Elverum of Plymouth, MN; Jan (Bob) Mason of Vancouver, WA; and Frances (Arthur) Caplan of Logan, UT; brothers: Tom (Mary) of Andover, MN; Roger of Maple Grove, MN; Joe of Buffalo, MN; Keith (Mary) of Cresco, IA; and Doug (Jana) of Woodstock, GA; special cousin, Marcy (Frank) Crowe Spears of Richmond, TX and many other relatives and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents; one brother, Jerry; two sisters-in-law Kathleen Dentinger Wherry and Mary Ginder Wherry.

Per her wishes, Barbara was cremated and her ashes will be placed in the family plot at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in LeRoy, MN.