Barbara “Barbie” McGuire

Barbara Ann (Jones) McGuire, dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home with her husband and family by her side in Rochester, MN, at the age of 84. Barbara, or “Barbie” as everyone knew her, was born on May 1, 1938 in Rochester, MN. Her parents were Harold and Veronica Jones.

She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1956.

Barbie and George were married on June 18, 1960 in Rochester, MN following George’s graduation from college. Most important to Barbie was family and she wanted to have one. It was not long before they adopted daughter, Marie; followed by son, David. Later in life, she and George built from the ground up a large modern cabin in Mountain View, Arkansas where they spent many years enjoying their beautiful home and rustic scenery with lots of visits from family along the way.

In addition to her two children, Barbie is also survived by her wonderful son in law, Mark Peterson and two amazing grandchildren, Katrina and Braden. Barbie has three sisters, Marilyn Vail, Sherry (Wayne) Kopesky and Jane (Jim) Brady and a sister in law, Margarite Mitchell. Her brother in law Kenny Vail, sister in law Donna Marburger and brother in law Gordy Marburger and brother in law Frank Mitchell, preceded her in death.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass. Lunch will be served following the Mass.

