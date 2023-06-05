Barbara Beth Domaille, age 92, of Rochester, Minnesota, died on Friday, June 2, 2023, at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. Barbara was born on November 4, 1930, in Rochester, MN, to Hugo and Adelia (Wood) Brumm. She grew up and attended school in Rochester. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Domaille while both were volunteering at the Salvation Army. On September 2, 1948, she and Bob were married at the Salvation Army.

Barb spent the first decades of their marriage raising their four children. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Mayo Clinic Pink Lady Auxiliary, which provided support to patients and their families and operated a thrift shop to raise money for medical equipment. Later, she worked with her husband at Domaille Buick Mazda Mitsubishi. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by family.

Barbara is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) Domaille, Deborah (Dallas) Neville, Bruce (Kelly) Domaille, and Timothy (Kathlene) Domaille; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who passed away in 2022; her parents, Hugo and Adelia Wood; one brother and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Visitation will take place a half hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service. A private family burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

The family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead, The Waters, and Seasons Hospice for their support. Memorial gifts may be directed to Seasons Hospice

(www.seasonshospice.org/donations-and-giving) or Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Research

(www.mayoclinic.org/development or mail checks to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905).

