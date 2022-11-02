Barbara C. Bisig, 74, of Naples, FL was born on January 19, 1948 in Waukegan, IL to Frank Stanley and Evelyn Margaret (Doyle) Cory. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Naples, Florida after a courageous battle with the extremely debilitating and quickly progressing disease of ALS.

Barbara was a vibrant, glamorous, and strong-willed person whose smile lit up a room. Generous of her time and money, she was constantly giving to fight the many injustices she saw in the world. She was an attentive listener and always able to find the silver lining in a difficult situation. Barbara loved watching period films, dancing, road trips, concerts, theatre, entertaining guests, delicious food, and playing bridge & Mahjong.

At fourteen Barbara sought employment at a local clothing store in Lake Forest, IL. She found great joy in helping people pick out clothing and accessories. With her new found wages, she was able to start curating her own wardrobe as well. This opportunity ignited her life-long passion of fashion and personal style that later expanded into beauty in all aspects of her life including interior decorating, landscaping, and performing arts. Barbara lived in Rochester, MN for 35 years. While raising her kids there, she was an active member of the PTA, WAMSO [Minnesota symphony orchestra volunteer association], and worked at Rochester Civic Theatre. She also continued to share her gift of curating style while helping customers at Sherwood’s, Hers, and Chico’s clothing stores over the years.

Barbara moved to Naples in 2016 to retire. She quickly became a very active member of the Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church. She started the Soup for the Soul ministry that delivers free soup to feed those who are sick and their families. She volunteered in The Mouse which is an in-house thrift shop that raises funds for the Women of Trinity and its charitable grants. And she was also a devout member of the Daughters of the King. As one of her fellow parishioners said “Barbara was always the first to raise her hand to help.”

Barbara was an undaunted, non-conformist who wasn’t going to be limited by her class or gender. She cherished the music of AC/DC as much as she did Vivaldi. She would mow the lawn wearing her emerald cocktail ring. She learned how to install electrical wiring for a two story addition in her home all while keeping perfectly polished red nails. Her free spirit will be deeply missed by her family and community.

She is survived by her children, Adam Bisig, Elissa (Brennan) Buckley, Brynne (Thomas Burda) Bisig, her grandchildren, Finnegan Buckley, Oliver Buckley, and August Burda; her sisters, Nancy Brown and Janice (David) Minorini, and her significant other, Michael Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A beautiful memorial service for Barbara was held back in April at Trinity by the Cove in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the ALS Association, https://www.als.org/donate. Barbara donated her body to science to help shed any possible light on curing this horrendous disease.