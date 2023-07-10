Barbara Dolan

Barbara Anne Dolan, 93, of Dover, MN passed peacefully on July 5, 2023, leaving this earthly realm surrounded by family and song. Barbara was born on January 4, 1930, in Benson, MN to Florence Eveline (Hargreaves) and Michael Joseph Peerboom. After her mother’s passing during her infancy, Barbara was raised in Danvers, MN by her loving grandparents Theodore P. and Anne B. (Matthiesen) Peerboom. She graduated from Benson high school in 1947, then began nursing studies in Kansas City, Missouri. On February 5, 1948, Barbara married James “Jim” Dolan, at the Church of the Visitation in Danvers, MN. The newlyweds resided in Danvers for 10 years, where they farmed and began a family. Barbara and Jim moved their young family to Albuquerque, NM until 1962 when they moved to Rochester, MN. They lived in Rochester for 17 years prior to moving to their farm south of Dover, MN in 1980.

Throughout Barbara’s life, she held many occupations while raising her family of eight children. Some of her more prevalent work and activities included farming, housekeeping, cake decorating, bee keeping, Avon sales, and gardening. She was extremely creative and deeply connected to nature. Barbara was a horticulturist, conservationist, visual artist, seamstress, ceramicist, lover of music, and an avid reader.

She was active in the farmer’s market community and an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church as a past member of the St. Francis CCW unit, a member of the Rosary Society, and participant in weekly Eucharistic Adoration. Above all, Barabara was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend; beloved by all who knew her. Barbara was survived by her seven children, Lawrence Michael (Patricia) Dolan of LaCrosse, WI; Mary Kathryn (Donald) Blake of Goodyear, AZ; Laureen Marie Larrison of Waupaca, WI; James Phillip (Kathryn) Dolan, Jr. of Dover, MN; Barbara Jo (Clay Cochran) Dolan of Wanamingo, MN; Lisbeth Anne (Robert) Woodward of Roanoke, VA; Bridget Kathleen (Dustin Beltramo) Dolan of Northfield, MN; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Roma Lee Rasmussen; sister-in-law Judith Lee Peerboom; and many nephews and nieces.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Phillip Dolan Sr.; a son, Kevin Patrick Dolan; a son-in-law Michael Kenneth Larrison; a brother, Rodney Jerome Peerboom; and both parents.

Friends and family will be received for the wake at Hoff Funeral Home, St. Charles, MN from 4-7 PM Thursday, closing with the Rosary at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday 07/14/23 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, officiated by Pastor Timothy Biren. Family and friends are welcome to gather for visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be served after the funeral followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Paws and Claws and St. Charles Resource Center. More details can be found on hofffuneral.com.