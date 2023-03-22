Barbara Ellen Boardman passed away on January 4th, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Barbara was born in Winona, MN on October, 8th, 1949 to Robert and Grace (Jerowski) Boardman. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1967.

After graduation, she moved to Wisconsin. In the early 70’s she moved to Colorado before ultimately settling in Pepin, Wisconsin.

She worked as a CPA and bookkeeper in Wabasha. She also volunteered her time at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.

Barbara was an avid outdoors person. She loved playing softball, skeet shooting, hunting, fishing, white water rafting and camping. She took flying lessons, enjoyed painting and was a gifted decorator.

She was a big fan of Packer and Vikings’ football and Hallmark Channel movies.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters; Diane (Carl) Soper of Wisconsin, Linda (Arlyn) Scrabeck of Minnesota, Sandy (Ed) Lockwood of Tennessee, and Sue (Paul) Granlee of Colorado. She is also survived by her favorite aunt and uncle, Mary and Don Walski as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service at a later date.