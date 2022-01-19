Barbara F. Borgen

Barabara F. Borgen of Rochester passed away on Thursday Jan 13th, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born on June 29th, 1938, in Rushford, MN to Arnold and Marion (Ness) Schroeder. She went to school in Lanesboro and then attended the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, MN. She was a talented pianist, organist, and Clarinet player. She played the organ in church and for special occasions. She grew up on a farm in Lanesboro and enjoyed animals and horseback riding. Barb married her loving husband, Gerald D. Danielson on November 21st, 1959. Together they raised 2 sons and a daughter. They raised their children in Stewartville, MN on a small hobby farm. She instilled her love of horses in her daughter. After her husband died in 1993 Barb moved to Rochester MN. She later met and fell in love with Howard Borgen. They married August 8th, 1998. Howard and Barb loved to travel, play cards and dominos, dance, and especially spend time with family. Barb was loved by many and instilled the gift of faith, love, and strength in her family.

Barb is survived by her husband Howard Borgen; daughter Debbie (Mike) Erickson; stepsons Kevin (Joyce) Borgen, Kris (Shannon) Borgen; daughter in law Lisa Danielson; grandchildren, Matthew Hacking, Christy Hacking, Garrett Hacking, Alyssa (Adam) Fuchs, Misty Danielson, Andrew (Amanda) Borgen, Amanda (Alex Bigalk) Borgen, Ann Borgen, and Lynn Borgen: and 3 great-grandchildren.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Marion (Ness) Schroeder; her brothers Jim (Arnold James) Schroeder, Donald Schroeder, and Charles Schroeder; her husband Gerald Danielson; her sons Michael J. Danielson and Mark A. Danielson.

A private service will be celebrated with Pastor Shelley Cunningham officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN. The family prefers memorials in lieu of flowers to your favorite charity.

