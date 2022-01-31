Barbara Frederick

Barbara Ruth (Michels) Frederick, age 85, died peacefully on January 7, 2022, in Pine Island, MN, surrounded by her family. Her life was a testimony to family and faith.

Barbara was born March 7, 1936, in Mankato, MN, to Harvey J. Michels and Marie H. (Brown) Michels. She attended Loyola High School in Mankato and achieved her life-long goal of becoming a nurse, graduating with an LPN degree from South Central College in 1974. Barbara had a long career in the areas of medical-surgical nursing, physical therapy, and hospice. She finished her career at Assisi Heights in Rochester, MN caring for the elderly sisters of Saint Francis.

Barbara is survived by her seven children: Charles E. (Patricia) Frederick of Raleigh, NC; Jeanine M. (Russell) Arnold of Washingtonville, NY; Catherine R. (Daniel) McGrath of Horseshoe Bay, TX; Bradley J. Frederick of Rochester, MN; Beth Ann (Timothy) Eliason of Orinda, CA; Peter T. (Laura) Frederick of Lookout Mountain, TN; and Lisa M. (Steven) Van Remortel of Green Bay, WI. Barbara had 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three brothers, Patrick (Carol) Michels of Coeur d’Alene, ID; Thomas (Vickie) Michels of Mankato, MN; and Jeff Michels of Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Barbara’s most meaningful achievement was raising her seven children. As a commemoration during the busy growing-up years, she found time to craft a quilt filled with patches from each of her children’s many interests, including fabric from dresses she made for her daughters and favorite sports team t-shirts worn by her sons. She inspired her children to attend college and earn a degree to provide a head start in life. Her caring service inspired three of her children to choose medical professions.

Along with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Barbara’s faith in Jesus Christ was the joy and purpose of her life. She was actively involved in the faith community of the churches she belonged to, attending Rochester Assembly of God. She was also a member of Jonathan House, a prayer ministry. Her family knew any prayer needs were met by her. Barbara not only shared her faith with family, but to her friends and then her caregivers at Pine Haven Care Center. A favorite Bible verse was:

“Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving.” Colossians 4:2

Barbara’s life of care and service to others, and her testimony of faith, will remain a cherished memory.