Barbara Gardner

Barbara Ellen Ferschweiler Gardner passed away March 23, 2021 at her home in Clarksville, TN. She “fought the good fight”, surviving 25.5 years of metastatic breast cancer with 18 years of brain cancer that included 10.5 years of post-operative brain cancer surgery survival. Barb was born 2/29/1940 in Spring Valley, MN. She was raised in Rochester, MN and graduated high school there. She moved to LaCrosse, WI in 1963 where she met her future husband Roger Gardner in 1970. They were married February 22, 1974. That same year she and her husband moved to Clarksville, TN for his career. Barb was a wonderful life-partner to her husband. She worked in the medical (Mayo Clinic), dental and real estate fields during her career, spanning from 1958 to retirement in 2007. She was a friendly, kind, compassionate, courageous person with a nice smile that lit-up her face. As one of the “less-than-1% survivors” of brain cancer Barb generously donated her brain for cancer research. She enjoyed doing highly precise needle work, winning several blue ribbons at the Montgomery County fair for that skill. She was also a runner with a 5K record of two second place finishes and one first place finish in her age group from 1991 to 1993. She was preceded in death by her father Leo Frank Ferschweilier and mother Arlene Evelyn Bateman Ferschweiler. Barb’s sister-in-law Bette (Lynn) Ferschweiler and niece Terry Harding also preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger Gardner of Clarksville; brother Lynn Ferschweiler, sister Sandra (Buzz/Derald) Holloway, nephews John Holloway, Alan (Amanda) Holloway, Steve (Dawn) Ferschweiler; nieces Tami Busby and Lisa (Jeff) Mahon; all of Rochester, MN; nephew Pat (Staci) Ferschweiler of Kalamazoo, MI and niece Monica (Rob) Conant of Milltown, WI; sister-in-law Mary Beth Gardner of Reno, NV; brother-in-law John (Mary) Gardner, nieces (by marriage) Erin Haas and Adrienne (Nathan) Carr all of Lakewood, CO. Visitation will be June 28, 2023 from 1:00 to 4:30 pm at Hindt Funeral Home, Spring Valley, MN. Burial will immediately follow in Frankford Cemetery near Spring Valley. In lieu of flowers donations may be made for cancer research at the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY and/or for Alzheimer’s research at THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION.