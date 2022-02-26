Barbara Jean Buck of Rochester, MN, went home to see her loving Savior on February 16th, 2022. Barbara Jean was born on January 9th, 1949, in Red Wing, MN. She was the 2nd of six siblings, grew up in Goodhue, MN, and graduated from Goodhue High School.

Barbara Jean’s journey on earth was bumpy at times throughout her life, and she recognized that she could not make it without Jesus, her Rock, and her family. Barb treasured her faith and family, declaring they were her foundational pillars, carrying her through the storms of life she faced. As she ended her journey on earth, she experienced one of her life’s greatest blessings by quietly slipping into the arms of Jesus in her sleep, now resting in His everlasting peace.

She especially blessed her oldest sister & husband, Jo & Glenn Augustine and their family, as she helped take care of their disabled son, Paul David, and helped chauffeur their three daughters to many events.

Barb leaves behind four sisters and one brother:

Jo Ellen (Glenn) Augustine of Rochester, MN, Jackie (Bill) Rohe, of Rochester, MN, Tobias (Donna) Buck of Brays Island, SC, Ann (Greg) Steuart of Lakeville, MN, and Mary Lynn (James) Gobin of Rose Creek, MN. Barb also has 16 nieces & nephews, 44 grand nieces & nephews, and 1 grand nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Toby and Grace Buck, and her nephew Paul David Augustine.

Barb loved to take part in all the nephews’ and nieces’ activities, from sports to plays to graduations & weddings. Barb was a self-taught guitar player, and led many sing-a-longs, and sang at many family weddings. She enjoyed her fishing excursions with her dad and loved going on vacations, and long weekends with her family. Barbara Jean’s first career was as a reservation specialist with NW airlines, (now Delta), and then she worked at IBM for many years. She finished her remaining eight years with the Mayo Clinic.

Barb was an example of humility and service, walking with a heart of gratitude and enjoying a life of simplicity. That character was born out in multiple ways with the most shining example of the partnership she took with her sister, Jo Ellen, serving with her in the Jesus Cares Program for the disabled for over 20 years.

Her life’s journey blessed each of us in so many ways, and she will be missed deeply. Barbie, thank you for being our sister, friend, and beloved aunt.

A Memorial Celebration of her life will be at 3 PM on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 2124 Viola Rd NE, Rochester, MN, with visitation starting at 2 PM. Reception will follow afterwards at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance & Reception Centre, 5482 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN.

Barb would love memorials to be given to organizations that serve the least of us. Hiawatha Homes Inc., Bear Creek Services, Cardinal Homes, ARC, & ABC.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Buck family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com