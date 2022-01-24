Barbara Jean Madsen

Barbara Jean (Mulholland) Madsen passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Willows & Waters Senior Living in Rochester, MN. She was 91 years old.

Barbara was born on May 17, 1930 to Claude and Annie (Pencille) Mulholland, in Mazeppa Township, Wabasha County, MN. She graduated from Mazeppa High School in 1947. On September 9, 1950, Barbara married William C. Madsen of New Ulm, MN, at Woodville Chapel, near Zumbro Falls, MN. Barbara loved reading. She worked as a children’s librarian at the Rochester Public Library for 25 years, retiring in 1994. Barbara had the heart of a naturalist and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed observing nature and had a special fondness for rocks, wildflowers, cloud formations, and birds.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Dale; brothers, Dennis, Kenneth, Curtis, Grant, Stanley, Duane; sisters, Pauline Tallman and Janet Penz. Barbara is survived by her children, Duane (Beverly) Madsen of Rochester, DeAnne (Steven) Holm of St. Charles; brothers, Maurice (Wanda) Mulholland of Rochester, Glenn (Nancy) Mulholland of Rochester; sisters-in-law, Audrey Mulholland of Rochester, Maxine Mulholland of Hinkley; daughter-in-law, Darla Madsen of Jordan; four grandchildren, Daniel (Kristina) Madsen, David (Jessica) Madsen, Meghan Holm, Catelyn Holm; step-grandson, Nik Hopkins; two great-grandchildren, Tygh Madsen and Eleanor Madsen. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held for immediate family with burial at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester, MN. A celebration of life will be held in the spring for family and friends.

It was Barbara’s wish that any remembrances be made in the form of charitable donations to Quarry Hill Nature Center, Safe Haven Pet Rescue, Friends of the Rochester Public Library, and the Rochester Public Library children’s department.

