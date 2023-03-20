Barbara Jean Warner

Barbara Jean (McDougall) Warner, dearly loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at Season’s Hospice House, Rochester, MN, at the age of 85. Barbara, or Barb as everyone knew her, was born on June 23, 1937 at her parents home in Dover, MN. Her parents were Leeland Harvey and Evelyn Jeanette McDougall.

She graduated from St Charles High School in 1955. While in high school she was active as editor of the school yearbook, a cheerleader, and also a member of Homecoming Royalty. High School was also where she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Jerald Burton Warner. The two can only be described as best friends and lifelong soulmates.

Following graduation from high school, Barb entered Nursing School at St Mary’s and earned her LPN degree in 1957. During her years in nursing she worked with trauma patients in the ICU as well as with elderly both in private home care settings as well as at Madonna Towers in the nursing care unit.

Barb and Jerry were married on February 8, 1957 in Dover, MN following Barb’s graduation from the nursing program. Almost immediately the two headed off by car to California, where Jerry was to be stationed with the Air Force. It was in California that their first child, Jamie, was born.

During Barb’s life she was very active in miniatures, being a member of the Midwest Miniature Guild and National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts for over 35 years. Her home overflowed with her many beautiful miniature projects. Barb also loved to cross-stitch and upon completion she always had her work gorgeously framed and she shared this art with her family who treasure each piece. All of her children learned a love of reading from Barb. If she was not crafting on a project, she was reading the latest mystery novel.

Though worldwide traveling was not a passion of Barb’s, she loved her visits around the world to places such as Hawaii, California, Canada, Australia, England, and Alaska.

One cannot adequately describe Barb’s love of all animals.

When Barb and Jerry returned to Rochester, MN following their years in California, they eventually settled on a 5 acre piece of land out in the country that they turned into a home filled with love and laughter. They had 3 children, Jamie, Brenda, and Becky (who all survive her). Their home was also filled with many dearly loved pets. Her children grew up on the backs of horses with dogs and cats with which to play. It was not unusual to also find small pets such as a hamster, guinea pig, chinchilla, hedgehog, or even a salamander. There was the occasional goat and miniature pony and one year the family even raised chickens! Needless to say, Barb loved all creatures great and small. They were by her side throughout her entire life.

In addition to her 3 children, Barb is also survived by 5 amazing grandchildren, Blake and Blair (parents Jamie and wife Laurie Heusinkveld), Rebecca (parent Brenda), and Alec and Paige (parents Becky and husband Daniel Sargent (deceased)). She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, Landen, Abbey, Tyson, Kenadee, Leah, Finley, Cameron, and Henry. (Children of Blake and fiancee Jordan Brendel). Barb had 6 siblings, Wayne (wife Paula Pillen), Gary (wife Alice Lee), Gayle who preceded her in death (Husband Eddie Mundell), Robert who preceded her in death, Ruth, and Richard (wife Karen Namyst).

Services will be held on Thursday, April 13 at Evangel United Methodist Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation is from 5:00 to 6:00pm with Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm.

Memorials can be made directly to your favorite animal shelter in Barb’s name.