Barbara Mae Fonken, 79, of Rochester, MN, passed away on May 20, 2022.

Barb was born on March 5, 1943 in Marshall, MN. She was married to Lou Fonken on October 21, 1961. They were married for 61 years.

She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, slinging food at her brother Donnie’s restaurant, operating telephones at the Kahler hotel, and many more. Perhaps her favorite job was that of grand mothering at which she excelled. Much of her time was spent doling out hugs, kisses, cuddles, toys, and sweets. She always had time to listen, whether on the phone or in-person and although she may have run out of energy, she never ran out of love.

Barb is survived by her husband Loumere Fonken; daughters, Susan (Richard) Sim and Lisa Wood; 5 five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald (Darlene) Jahn and Gary Jahn, and grandson Connor Wood.

The Funeral Service will be held at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN. Lunch will be provided at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home following the burial.

