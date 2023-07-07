Barbara Ranta

Barbara Jean Ranta, 75, of Plainview, passed away at her home early Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born December 10, 1947, in Brainerd, Minnesota to Fred and Eleanore (Flansburg) Schrader. Barbara grew up and attended school in Brainerd at Washington Elementary School and graduated from St. Francis of Assisi in 1961. She went on to attend Brainerd State Junior College and Bemidji State College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in education. On July 27, 1968, she married Dennis Ranta in Brainerd.

Barbara was a strong, independent, compassionate, caring and kind woman who would go the extra mile to help anyone who needed it. She began her teaching career at the elementary school in Deer River, Minnesota where she taught for one year. The Ranta’s moved to Plainview in 1970, where she taught at Plainview Elementary School for many years. Barb was a dedicated teacher who loved her students and was a mentor to fellow teachers.

Barb was a proud mom and extra-proud Grandma, never missing her grandchildren’s activities. She was a member of St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview and had a very strong faith and enjoyed receiving holy communion. She even worshiped via TV during her battle with cancer. Barb baked a mean Thanksgiving ham, delicious pies, and awesome potato salad. She enjoyed researching her genealogy, collecting coins, nutcrackers, spoons, and railroad miniatures. Barb especially loved spending time with her friends and chatting over coffee and shopping, always finding the best deals! She was also a member of Daughters of American Revolution and the Plainview American Legion Auxiliary.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Ranta of Plainview; a son, Dirk (Kristy) Ranta of Plainview, and a daughter, Brooke (Chad) Riley of Lake Crystal, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Carley, Grace, Cody, Kendra, and Kelsey; two sisters, Carol Schrader of Baxter, MN, and Rosemary (Jack) Line of Casselton, ND; and a brother, Ron Schrader of Brainerd. She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Makayla, and sisters-in-law, Judy, and Phyllis.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview with Father Prince Raja officiating. The burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at Schleicher Funeral Homes Chapel in Plainview and one hour prior to the service at the church.

