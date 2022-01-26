Barry Wayne Matson, 79, passed away January 10, 2022 in Rochester, MN. He was born September 30, 1942 in Rapid City, SD to Scott L. and Betty A. Matson.

As a young boy, Barry delivered the Rapid City Journal in downtown Rapid City. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960. He attended and graduated from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology with his degree in mathematics in 1964. He participated in the ROTC program at the Mines and following graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. He served on several different Air Force bases and was honorably discharged as Captain in 1969. Barry spent the majority of his career at IBM, with over 25 years of service. He married Deborah Rolph in 1984 and had two daughters together – Emily in 1985 and Rachel in 1986. He spent the final years before retirement as a computer programmer with the Mayo Clinic.

Barry loved watching and participating in various sporting activities. He could often be spotted riding one of his e-bikes around town and dining out at local restaurants. He especially enjoyed bargain shopping at Costco and Sam’s Club and knew all the tricks to finding a good deal. He was an avid consumer of music, movies, and television, and couldn’t wait to tell you about the most recent international film or show he was watching. His favorite time was spent with his family, especially with his daughters, their families, and his sister and her children. Every year Barry and the girls looked forward to spending time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together; their annual visits to the Minnesota State Fair were shared with Barry’s longtime friend, Alan Calavano, up until his passing in 2016. In later years Barry enjoyed traveling in his camper van, exploring regional festivals, and visiting his extended family.

Survivors include his 2 daughters, Emily Matson (Sean Kampshoff) and Rachel Dunn (Brian); 2 grandsons, Owen and Logan; his sister Carol (Don) Heer; 2 brothers, Kenneth Matson and Landis Matson; 2 nephews, Steven Matson and Gary Heer; 2 nieces, Jill Shepherd and Nicole Napier; 3 great nephews and 2 great nieces; his aunt Shirley Morrison; and his former wife, Deborah. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at Mahn Funeral Home in Rochester, MN on Monday, February 21st at 12:00pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their memories of Barry during the service. Masks will be required and a live stream of the service will be available on the Mahn Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Interment, with military honors, will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN the following morning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.