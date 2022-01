July 6, 1927

Dec. 28, 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beaumont Senjem, 94, Hayfield, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 28, in Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield, Minn.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.