Rebecca “Becky” Nord Pientok, 46, of Westfield, WI and formerly of the Dover area died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home in Westfield. Becky was born March 31, 1976 in Portsmouth, VA to Ricky and Julie (Martin) Nord Peterson. Becky was raised in the Dover area and graduated from Dover-Eyota High School in 1994. Following high school Becky went on to receive an Associate of Arts in Art from Rochester Community and Technical College. She was a house painter in the St. Charles area, starting her own business. She later began working for the Federal Prison System in Waseca, Rochester and Oxford, WI, where she was currently the Food Administrator. Becky and Joe Pientok were married June 17, 2008 in Jackson Hole, WY. They made their home in Westfield. In addition to their work, Becky and Joe enjoyed flipping houses in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Becky was a free spirit, with a beautiful smile, and a distinctive laugh. She enjoyed fishing with Joe, gardening, traveling and was a great cook.

Survivors include her husband, Joe, mother, Julie Peterson (Tim Baker) of Kasson, siblings, Jeremy (Carrie) Nord of Racine, Christina Nord (Daniel Nelson) of Pleasant Grove, and Katie Peterson (Michael Russell) of Douglas, step-daughters, Jade (Tyler) Heimer, and their daughter, Rhyze of Hawaii, and Jewel (Dalton) Lee, and their daughter, Oaklyn, of La Crosse, maternal grandmother, Joyce Martin of Dover and paternal grandmother, Virginia Nord of Rochester, step-mother, Laurie DeCook and Laurie’s husband, Royce. She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Nord, maternal grandfather, Jack Martin and paternal grandfather, Wayne Nord.

Services to celebrate Becky’s life will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles with Pastor Don Martin presiding. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home. www.hofffuneral.com.