Belva J. Sackett, age 90, of Hastings, died peacefully at home March 31, 2023.

Belva was born in Racine, MN on February 16, 1933 to Stanley and LuLu (Campfield) Sanborn. She married Richard Sackett on August 16, 1953.

Belva was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard “Dick” Sackett in 2017; daughter, Sherry Bjostad; parents, Stanley and LuLu Sanborn; sisters, Barbara Sanborn and Patricia Franklin.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Nancy) Sackett, and Sue (Joe) Becker; grandchildren, Matt (Kate) Bjostad, Annie (Dustin) Zastera, Ben (Jen) Sackett, Leslie Sackett, Amy (Ryan) Fahey, and John Becker; 5 great-grandsons, son-in-law, Jim Bjostad; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street in Hastings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Chatfield, MN.