Benjamin St. John

Benjamin Arthur St John, 73, of Blooming Prairie, MN passed away Friday, October 28, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Benj was born February 20, 1949, in Red Wing, MN to Lloyd and Margaret (Klooster) St John. He was one of 11 children. He was a proud veteran who served in the 173rd Airborne of the U.S. Army, 1968-1970.

On April 17, 1971, he married Barbara Jane Schmoll of Claremont, MN. They had four children. Benj was a hard worker until the end. He farmed several years and worked on the pipeline in the Midwest before starting his own excavating business in 1989. Benj is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barb St John; daughters Tammy St John (Jim Dozier), Toni (Ashley) Erwin, Shelly (Jim) Abbott, and son Shane (Willa) St John; grandchildren Brianna (Nathaniel) Ward, Kianna Dozier, Jorden Finne (Nikki Nevels), Kertis Stensrud, Tiffany (Jeromey) Ellinghuysen, Ryan Hargrove, Madison Hargrove, Michael St John, Courtney St John, Braedyn Farr, Sebastian Farr, Wyatt St John, Evan St John, Hank St John, and Greta St John; great-grandchildren Cameron Ellinghuysen and Kelsie Ellinghuysen; siblings Joy Pearson, George (Cindy) St John, Tim (Barb) St John, Joni Dignan, Jack (Lucy) St John, Margy (Peter) Higgins, Joe (Cindy) St John, Susie (Dan) Kruse, Gary (Tammy) St John; and many, many nieces and nephews. Benj was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Leonard and Donna Schmoll; brother, Steve St John; brother-in-law, Ken Dignan; sister, Ginger Cornelius; grandson, Kullen St John; and nephews, Jason St John and Ryan Dignan.

Our Pillar: Many define a pillar like the dictionary, a tall vertical structure made of stone, metal, or wood used to support a structure or as a monument. Our pillar was made of the good stuff and was squished with hugs. He was hard working, loved fiercely, and family and friends meant the world to him. He always made the best of what he had and was willing to help out anyone in need....whether it be fussy babies, stranded vehicles, or water where it shouldn’t be. He enjoyed getting the crew together...and there are a lot of us!! Hog roasts and potlucks were favorites. He was always up for a visit and interested in what the kids were up to. He taught us how to work and how to have fun, such as his practical jokes, but mind your manners. He was our rock, our oak, our pillar...and we called him Benj, Dad, Grandpa, Papa and Benji. Too soon as it may be, the torch has now been passed... Remember to share time while you can and hug your family and friends often. And perhaps enjoy a PBR :)

“Family ties are precious threads, no matter where we roam. They draw us close to those we love, and pull our hearts toward home.” ~author unknown

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Czaplewski Funeral Home, 25 South Street SW Dodge Center, MN. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 308 2nd St NW Dodge Center, MN, with visitation one hour before. Burial with military honors at Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center, MN following the service. Blessed be his memory.