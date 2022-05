Aug. 31, 1923 - May 3, 2022

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Bernadette Hathaway, 98, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Tuesday, May 3, in Grand Meadow Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow. Father Marreddy Pothireddy will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.