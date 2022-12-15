Bernadine “Bernie” LeCrone, 72 of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, December 11th at home after a lengthy illness. Bernie was born in Dodge, Nebraska to Herman and Elizabeth Ridder on December 6th, 1950. Bernie graduated from Dodge High School in 1969. After high school Bernie went on to work at Ranks in Fremont, NE. In May of 1976, she married Jerry LeCrone at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The couple soon moved to Longmont, Colorado where Bernie began her banking career at Longmont National Bank. The couple later relocated to Normal, Illinois and then on to Rochester where they lived for 32 years. Bernie retired from her banking career at the Mayo Clinic Credit Union in 2017. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was a lover of all things Christmas and enjoyed collecting snowman. She was an avid gardener and grew the most beautiful flowers each year. She is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Leslie and Nadine LeCrone, an infant brother, one infant sister, her sister Rose Bunn and four brother in laws, Dale Bunn, Leonard Birchem, Gary Jorgensen, and Gene LeCrone. Bernie is survived by her husband Jerry; one brother, Robert (Verena) Ridder of Fremont, NE; three sisters, Joan Birchem, of Columbus, NE, Pat (Don) Beran and Kay Jorgensen both of Fremont, NE; two brother in laws, Chuck (Barb) LeCrone of Fremont, NE and Robert LeCrone also of Fremont, NE; two children, Sara (Jason) Borgschatz and their children Kaitlyn and Courtney and Jeff LeCrone and his children Lydia and Judah all from Rochester and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice and Visiting Angels for their compassion and care that they provided during this time.