Bernadine “Bernie” LeCrone, 72 of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at home after a lengthy illness.

Bernie was born in Dodge, Nebraska to Herman and Elizabeth Ridder on December 6th, 1950. Bernie graduated from Dodge High School in 1969. After high school Bernie went on to work at Ranks in Fremont, NE. In May of 1976, she married Jerry LeCrone at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The couple soon moved to Longmont, Colorado where Bernie began her banking career at Longmont National Bank. The couple later relocated to Normal, Illinois and then on to Rochester where they lived for 32 years. Bernie retired from her banking career at the Mayo Clinic Credit Union in 2017. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was a lover of all things Christmas and enjoyed collecting snowman. She was an avid gardener and grew the most beautiful flowers each year.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Leslie and Nadine LeCrone, an infant brother, one infant sister and her sister Rose Bunn and four brother in laws, Dale Bunn, Leonard Birchem, Gary Jorgensen, and Gene LeCrone.

Bernie was survived by her husband Jerry; two children, Sara (Jason) Borgschatz and their children Kaitlyn and Courtney and Jeff LeCrone and his children Lydia and Judah all of Rochester, one brother, Robert (Verena) Ridder of Fremont, NE; three sisters, Joan Birchem, of Columbus, NE, Pat (Don) Beran and Kay Jorgensen both of Fremont, NE; two brother in laws, Chuck(Ϯ) (Barb) LeCrone of Fremont, NE and Robert LeCrone also of Fremont, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5455 50th Ave NW Rochester, MN on Saturday April 22, 2023 at 10:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment of her ashes will be at Calvary Cemetery following the funeral service.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice and Visiting Angels for their compassion and care that they provided during this time.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.