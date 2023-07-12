Bernard “Bernie” Chad Bandel, 66, of Rochester, died Wednesday (July 5, 2023) at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Bernie was born April 2, 1957, in Rochester. He graduated from Chatfield High School in 1975. On September 22, 1979, he married Cindy K House in Chatfield. The couple eventually settled in rural Chatfield while raising their family. Bernie enjoyed summer vacations at the family cabin on Lake Kabetogama. Fishing off the rock and dock were favorite pastimes as well as taking in all the splendor the northern environment offers. He also enjoyed spending time at the Chatfield gun range and hunting small and large game locally. Bernie was a tool and die shop manager in manufacturing in Chatfield and retired in 2018 after 40 years of service. Bernie was blessed with a “gift of life” when he received a liver transplant late January 2019. Although it was hard to leave the rural farm setting, Bernie and Cindy relocated to Rochester in 2020 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Lorelei Bandel and Darcy (Alex) Kelsch, both of Rochester; 5 grandchildren; Andrew Stier, Nathaniel Stier, Lilith Schacht, Sebastian Kelsch and Spencer Kelsch all of Rochester; a sister, Jean (Lynn) Bestrom of Chatfield; and a brother, Scott Bandel of Chatfield. A sister, Doris Bandel and both parents, Chad and Minnie (Bernard) Bandel, preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life event for Bernie will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday August 19, 2023 at Camp Edith Mayo, Olmsted Room, 4228 8th St SW, Rochester, Mn 55902