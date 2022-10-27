Bernard “Bernie” Goihl

Bernard “Bernie” Edward Goihl, 87, of Lake City, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Red Wing Campus. He was born September 4, 1935, in Lake City to Edward and Mary (Cronin) Goihl. He attended Country District #90 School (Harney) School through the 6th grade. Bernie then attended McCahill Catholic School in Lake City through the 11th grade and graduated from Lake City Lincoln High School in 1953. After high school he worked on his dad’s farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in July 1955 and became a combat medic in Korea until his discharge in July 1957.

Bernie worked at Waters Instruments in Rochester, MN from July 1957 – September 1962. Then was employed by Tennant & Hoyt in Lake City in September 1962. Bernie’s claim was that he was the highest paid man in Lake City. After meeting Evelyn Reding in 1962, they were married June 13, 1964, and made their home in Lake City where he could walk to work. After his shift, he would go out to his brother’s farm, Paul and James Goihl and help with farm work until 1990. He continued to work for Pillsbury, who bought out Tennant & Hoyt, until June of 1991. He then went full-time at his self-employed business, “Bernie’s Painting & Fix It”, which he started in June of 1979. In between his painting jobs, he did lawn mowing and blowing snow. He retired in 2007.

He was very active in the VFW Post #8729, serving as Commander two different times, Past Commander, District Chaplain, Adjutant for Post #8729 for 30 years, a member of the Honor Guard Post #8729 for 60 years retiring in 2017. Bernie was a life member of the VFW, American Legion Post #110, Korean War Veterans, Disabled Veterans of America, Knights of Columbus, and Lake City Sportsman Club. He served on the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments of Lake City for 6 years, and the Civil Service Commission.

Bernie was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church and served on St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery Board from 1989, President from 1994, and resigned in September 2011. After 22 years he received the Bishop’s Medal in 2011 from Bishop John Quin of Winona.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Evelyn Goihl of Lake City; daughter, Sheila (David) Kyllo of Goodhue; grandchildren, Jenna (Quin) Kehren, and Sam (Madeline) Kyllo; great-grandchildren, Hallie and Griffin “Charlie” Kehren; two sisters, Eileen Glander of Lake City, and Margaret Mahoney of Rochester; sister-in-law, Kay Goihl of Lake City, May Ann Haas of Goodhue, and Muriel Benjamin of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Rita Goihl, brothers, Paul and James Goihl; brothers-in-law, Gerald Reding, John Hass, and Larry Mahoney.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City with Father Matthew Fasnacht officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lake City. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. on Monday until the time of service.

