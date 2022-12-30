Bernard Nesler, age 91, of Rochester passed away on December 28, 2022.

Bernard was born to Otto and Elizabeth (Behnken) Nesler on a farm 2 miles west of Viola, MN. He attended school in Eyota and graduated from Rochester High School in 1948.

He spent 2 years in the Marine Corps and on his discharge purchased a partnership in Rochester Plumbing and Heating. He operated this business until it was sold to his son in 1993.

During his years in business, he was very active in trade organizations on the local, state, and national level. He was active in the local community as well. He was a member of the Rochester Exchange Club and served on the Board of Directors of 125 Live for 19 years. He also sang for some years with the Rochester Male Chorus.

Bernard was a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and was very active there throughout his life.

On November 9, 1957, he married Elinor Radke. They had 1 son Gregory (Denise) of Rochester and two daughters, Gayle Rowe of Pewaukee, WI and Natalie Bauman of Wheaton, IL. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 sisters. One sister, Beverly Grossman, of Minneapolis survives as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

