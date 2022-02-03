Bernice Marie Bertsinger

Bernice M Bertsinger, 85, a longtime resident of Oronoco, MN, died on February 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Bernice was born to Dennis and Gladys Kundert on May 21, 1936 at their farm in Goodhue County. She attended the Steam Mill Country School and graduated from Pine Island High School.

Bernice married David Bertsinger on November 14, 1953. They farmed in the Oronoco area until 1968 when they moved off the farm and into Oronoco. Bernice worked at Mayo Clinic for over 30 years. She enjoyed camping with family and friends-especially at Steve and Joy’s cabin in Wisconsin. She also enjoyed going to the casino and a good laugh!

Bernice is survived by her sons, Michael Bertsinger of Medford, WI and Steve (Joy) Bertsinger of Oronoco, MN; grandchildren Leland (Renee) of Medford, WI, Joshua (Toni) Bertsinger of Athens, WI, Brandon (Rachel) Bertsinger of Pine Island, MN, Aaron (Aunie) Bertsinger of Dresser, WI, Jeremy (Jill) Bertsinger of Unity, WI, Blaine (Chelsie) Bertsinger of Oronoco, MN, Tressa Bertsinger of Rochester, MN; great-grandchildren, William, Nathan, Destiny, Ben, Will, Leah, Caiden, Theo, Ellie, Edmund and Aubrie; brother Melroy Kundert of Springfield, MO and sister Linda Kelly of Pine Island, MN

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband David, son Keith Bertsinger, daughter in law Judy Bertsinger, brothers Stan Kundert, David Kundert, sisters Beverly Carney and Freda Kloss.

Services will be held at Mahn Funeral Home in Pine Island, MN on Friday February 11th at 12:00 with visitation an hour prior to the service.