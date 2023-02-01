Beryl and Don Coffin

On November 18th, 2022 Beryl, 84, passed on to Heaven after a short battle with cancer. Shortly after, on January 22, 2023 Don, 91, followed the angels and joined the love of his life at the Pearly Gates of Heaven. Don and Beryl were married for 65 years living most of their lives in Rochester, MN and most recently in Eagan, MN.

Beryl Inez Olson was born September 5, 1938 in Cloquet, MN. She spent her career working for US West in Rochester which she enjoyed very much. Her hobbies were collecting Snowbabies and singing in the choir.

Don Lloyd Coffin was born December 6, 1931 in Velva, ND. He spent his career working at IBM in Rochester. His hobbies were golfing and attending Veterans meetings.

They were both fortunate to retire at 55 and enjoyed their many friends, church activities and traveling many times to Sanibel Island in Florida.

They are survived by daughters: Julie (George) Kerr of Eagan, MN and Carolyn (Gary) Keicker of Hastings, MN. Grandchildren Chris (Haiming) Kerr of Bellevue, WA; Carissa (Jesse) Umbreit of Pace, FL and Noelle (Dominic) Sobaszkiewicz of St. Paul Park, MN. There are also 5 great grandchildren: Bella and Gavin Umbreit; Payton, Remi and McCoy Sobaszkiewicz.

In addition Beryl is survived by her sister Joyce Lechuga of Maui, HI, Don (Bev) Olson of Fairbault, MN, sister-in-law Debbie Olson (Terry) of Burlington, IA and many nieces and nephews. Beryl was preceaded in death by her parents Nina and Reuben Olson and brother Terry Olson. Don was preceaded in death by his parents Lula and Ward Coffin and sister Nadine Hunchovsky.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service on Saturday February 11th 2023 at 1:00pm held at The Commons facility located at 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan, MN 55121.

In lieu of flowers and donations please contribute to your preferred charity.