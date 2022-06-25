Bess K. Quimby

Bess Kathryn Quimby, 99, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Pine Haven Nursing Home in Pine Island.

She was born on February 25, 1923 in Shieldsville, Minnesota to James and Flora (Svobada) Flicek. Bess lost her father to tuberculosis at 3. Her mother eventually remarried Melvin Ray.

Bess attended country schools through 8th grade. At 13, she was employed at the Kenyon Hotel where she and the owner’s wife cooked and cleaned including all duties related to guest services. She worked two weeks straight with the second weekend off. The hotel still stands today.

When one of her brothers-in-law was unable to drive his milk truck for a time, she took over his milk route. With her new driving skills, she was asked to haul gravel for another business which she did for some time. Neither of which were considered women’s jobs in those days, but she approached them with gusto. And when sweet corn & other vegetables were ripe, she worked in a canning factory.

For a time, Bess’s family lived on the hill above Daryl Quimby’s family farm. He commented that many times he saw a pair of white boots going back and forth from the outhouse. Little did he know that one of the occupants would eventually become his wife. They were married for 65 years at the same Methodist Church where each of their services were to be held before his death in 2012.

Bess and Daryl loved old time dancing especially the hop polka. They enjoyed meals with friends and family never missing an opportunity to frequent the Old Country Buffet.

When Bess wasn’t helping in the fields or homemaking, she tended a huge garden and flower beds. She crocheted beautiful dollies and did various fabric crafts. Her artistic abilities ranged from drawing, writing poems, and building the cutest wooden rabbit ear table that is still a family treasure. Her employment ended at 96 in 2019, after 24 years of working at her son’s veterinary clinic. After making dinner and while putting dishes away, she fell and broke her leg. She never returned to work. Her hands were always busy, her heart was always full of love doing for others.

She is survived by daughter, Roxayn (and James) Ball of Lakeway, TX; son, Gary Quimby of Pine Island; grandchildren, Lisa (Bryan) Kent, Ryan Ball; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Camden, and Chessa Kent.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daryl Quimby; parents, David, and Flora; brothers, Bill, George, Melvin Jr., Robert; sisters, Emma, Mayme, Kathryn, Deloris; nephews, Tom, Dennis.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, West Concord on Wednesday June 29th, 2022 from 4PM to 8PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11AM at United Methodist Church, West Concord. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.