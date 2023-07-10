Beth Ann Windhorst (Zander)

Feb. 2, 1963 - July 2, 2023 (60)

Beth Ann Windhorst passed away unexpectedly on July 2, 2023 at St. Mary’s in Rochester MN after suffering from an aneurysm. Always thinking of others, Beth’s wishes to be an organ donor were honored by her family, and on July 5 she generously gave three individuals the gift of life. She was surrounded by her loving family those final days. Born in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Judith Reichel and Richard Zander. Beth earned a Masters Degree in Education for Deaf and Hard of Hearing and moved to Zumbrota, MN to teach. Beth met and married Mark Windhorst in 1988. Together they have two daughters, Lauren and Carleigh. After retiring from 30 years of teaching, she started her own sewing business, “Beth’s in Stitches”, on mainstreet in Wanamingo, Minnesota. Beth is preceded in death by her mother Judith Reichel Zander, father Richard Zander, and in-laws Mary and Jim Windhorst. She is survived by her devoted husband Mark Windhorst, daughters Lauren Mielzarek and Carleigh Dueck, brother Robert and Belinda Zander, and sister Rebecca and Joe Zeipen.

Visitation Friday, July 14 from 4-7pm at Spring Garden Lutheran Church, 10239 Co 1 Blvd, Cannon Falls. Funeral will be held Saturday, July 15 at 3pm, visitation 2-3pm, at Spring Garden. This will be livestreamed and available to watch at www.LundbergFuneral.com under her obituary. Luncheon refreshments to follow. Arrangements with Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls.