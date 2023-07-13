Beth Cox-Townsend

Beth Renae Cox-Townsend, 38, of Stewartville passed away surrounded by love on June 25th, 2023. She died from complications of pneumonia. She was born March 24, 1985 in Albert Lea, MN to Linda and Dennis Cox-Townsend.

Growing up she lived in St. Clair, Plainview, and Chatfield. She attained a B.A. from Upper Iowa University, trained at The Reading Center of Rochester, and worked as a tutor for several years.

On June 7th, 2023, she married her true love, Chris Harris, in a small ceremony at the chapel at St. Mary’s hospital. Surrounded by family and friends, they publicly pledged their love.

Beth was a generous friend and an amazing cook. She loved her fur babies, Maddie, Nugget, Moo Cat, Baby Cat, and Pippin. She enjoyed driving her geranium colored, restored ‘59 Ford Fairlane and dressing the part for car shows.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Harris, step-children, Katelynn, Trent, and Layne; sister, Blair Cox-Townsend; many relatives and special friends.

Her parents, Linda and Dennis, preceded her in death.

Her loved ones would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mayo/St. Mary’s for going above and beyond in their care for Beth. Their efforts gave Beth comfort and precious time to see her final wishes fulfilled.

Services will be held 10:30AM Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 11th St SE, Rochester. Visitation will be from 9:30AM until time of the service. The Rev. Luke Stevens-Royer will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers or gifts for the family, donations preferred to local food shelves or animal shelters, or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com