Betty A. Sawyer

Betty Ann Beske was born on May 20, 1936, the youngest child of William and Emma (Schwarz) Beske in rural Minnesota Lake. She graduated in May of 1954 as salutatorian of her class of 27 students.

Betty attended Mankato Commercial College briefly and worked at the National Bank of Commerce for about 4 ½ years before coming to Rochester where she was employed at Northwestern National Bank. She married Palmer Sawyer at Bethel Lutheran Church on April 2, 1966. The couple lived on his farm near Elgin until they moved to Rochester in August of 1999.

Betty enjoyed raising flowers, watching TV, especially game shows, the Minnesota Twins and Wolves, crossword puzzles and collecting stamps.

Betty is survived by a daughter, LuAnn (Alan) Hensel of Durham, NC and a son, Robert (Michelle) Sawyer of Rochester, MN, two granddaughters, Allison and Natalie Sawyer, a sister, Ardella Fields of Sheboygan, WI and a brother, Luverne Beske of Mankato, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two baby boys, two sisters, Delores and Elaine, two brothers, Adrian and Willmar, two brother-in-laws and a sister-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Bethel Lutheran Church.