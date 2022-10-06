Betty Ann Brandli, age 86 of Kasson went to heaven on October 4, 2022. She was born on February 20th, 1936 in Mexico, Missouri; daughter of Clarence and Agnes Weber.

Betty graduated in 1954 from Owatonna High. She married David Splittstoesser and they had 5 children: Douglas, David, Denise, Debra and Darin. They later divorced and she married Jerry Bluhm and later divorced. In 1999 Betty married John Brandli.

Betty worked as a teller at Security Bank & Trust in Owatonna. She then moved to Minneapolis and worked at Home Federal Savings & Loan. Next, the move was to Kasson where she went to RCTC and received her certification as a Nurses Aid. She worked at Rochester Methodist Hospital where she retired after 20 years of service.

Betty enjoyed her 20 great-grandchildren, baking pies, bird watching, her dog Jacob, her rose garden and time with her friends.

She was a member of the Mayo Friend Club and the Kasson American Legion Auxiliary. She took pride in her family (children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren). She loved the Lord and looked forward to seeing her savior.

Betty is survived by her husband, John; her five children: Douglas (Julie) Splittstoesser of Kasson, David (Kazuko) Splittstoesser of Palestine, Texas, Denise (Ken) Dulik of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Debra (Dave) Nienhuis of Neosho, Wisconsin, Darin (Marie) Splittstoesser of Kasson; grandchildren Tyson (Abby) Splittstoesser of Mantorville, Melia Carlson of Cottage Grove, Brittany (Patrick) Chipsham of Winona, David III Splittstoesser of Rochester, Zachary Splittstoesser of Washington state, Abby Splittstoesser of Tucson, Arizona, Beth (Josh) Holter of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Amy Dulik of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Joe (Mariah) Dulik of Aberdeen, Chrissy Dulik of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Jessica (Keith) Shine of Wisconsin, Heather (Ryan) Jech of Kasson, Jordin Splittstoesser of St. Paul, Hunter Anderson of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; Stepchildren: Hisaki and Reona Matsui, Elise Salisbury, Linda (Don) Marti of Kasson, Rosie (Steve) Koebele, Char (Dean) Greenslade, Jim (Janet) Brandli, Joe Brandli, Laurie Bluhm, Steve (Laurel) Bluhm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Agnes Weber; her brother, Gary Weber; her sister Jeanne Borchardt; nephew Craig Weber and niece Jan Buss.

A memorial service will be held at the Community Celebration Church in Byron, MN at 11:00am on Saturday, October 15th , 2022. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, October 14th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and also one hour prior to the service (10-11AM) on Saturday. A private burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Kasson.

The family prefers memorials to St. Jude Hospital, Samaritan’s Purse or Paws and Claws.