Betty Berletic, 79, of Pompano Beach, FL passed away peacefully in Rochester, MN on August 1, 2023. Betty was born May 3, 1944 in Yonkers, NY to Joseph and Mary (Repko) Berletic. Bettina was a short-lived nickname given to Betty by her uncle. That nickname soon changed to Tina and that was the name that stuck.

Tina enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the annual family vacation on Long Island. She even caught a 125lb Tuna on one of those trips. For the last 40 years she cherished her 4 times per week phone calls from special cousin Joan Kobalka of Yonkers. Special great niece Megan, who in later years moved close to Tina, shared many shenanigans with Tina, taking her shopping and on lunch dates to their favorite restaurants. Megan continues her care of Tina by welcoming Pansy, Tina’s cat, into her home. Tina’s love of animals was evident by the many stray cats and dogs, and even an opossum, that she cared for over the years.

Aunt Tina will be remembered by her nephews Joe Berletic, Jeff (Amy) Berletic, and Mike (Andrea) Berletic, as well as great-nieces and nephews Megan (Sarah), Alex, Bryce (Kelsey), Maureen, Callie, and Sam, great-great nephew Leo, and cousin Joan Kobalka. Tina was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Berletic.

The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Tina and the family in her final days. A small family celebration of life will be held on August 18, 2023.