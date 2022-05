Aug. 10, 1939 - Jan. 31, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Betty Boysen, 82, Rochester, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 31, in Seasons Hospice.

A celebration of life and luncheon will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at 9225 115th St NW Pine Island, Minn.