Betty (Claude) Ziegler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many ended her journey on this earth on September 24, 2022 at the Fairview Care Center at Dodge Center, MN, surrounded by family.

Betty was born in Rochester, Minnesota on December 3, 1924 to Louis and Bernetta (Huey) Claude. Her father had been Rochester’s Chief of Police in the 1930s and a graduate of the FBI National Police Academy. In 1936, as a young girl, Betty spent time in Washington DC with her family while her father was in FBI/Police Academy training. She attended Rochester Public Schools and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1943. After graduation, she was employed for a time at the Mayo Clinic as a Desk Attendant, in the Orthopedics Department. While employed there she met her future husband and married James Ziegler on October 2, 1947 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester. After their marriage, they continued to live in Rochester where she was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester and a loyal member of the Rochester Elks Lodge 1091. With her five sons raised, she returned to work part-time at Janet Lang’s Dance Studio in Rochester where she helped hundreds of children purchase their special dance attire.

For leisure she enjoyed painting using various mediums, dabbling in her flower gardens that brought her so much pleasure, boating with family and friends on the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin, hosting social gatherings, international travel, spoiling her grandchildren, and loving her cherished dogs. Betty’s motto was “It’s not a home without a dog”. She was the most gracious, beautiful, generous, and kind person we have all known. A true blessing and we all will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her five sons and their families, Joe of Rochester, David and Georgia of St. Paul, Louis and Kristi of Rochester, Randy and Mary of Granbury, Texas and Brian of Monaco; 11 grandchildren: Troy, Matthew, Patrick, Stephanie, Lisa, Robert, Ryan, Maria, Athena, Sophia, Dylan; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents and her sister Beverly.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Paws and Claws Humane Society, 3224 19th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or online https://www.pawsandclaws.org/wpweb/donate/

