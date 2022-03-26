Funeral services for Betty H. Johnson will be Friday April 1 2022 at 11 am visitation 1 hour prior to service at Hope Summit Christian church 1315 6th Ave S.E. in Rochester Mn. Burial will be at Grandview cemetery in Austin MN. Betty passed away Mon March 7 2022. Betty was born Arpil 30 1935 in Austin MN to Leroy and Hattie clark . She married Orland Johnson May 5 1956 Betty is survived by Nieces and Nephews, she is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.