Betty J Bowman passed away on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 (age 32) at St. Marys Hospital following a sudden onset autoimmune and infectious illness.

Betty was born December 13, 1990, in Wichita, Kansas to Nancy and David Sponsel. She graduated from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy with a Pharmaceutical Doctorate in 2017 and completed residency at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas in 2018. On May 30th, 2021, she married Connor Bowman at The Rhapsody in Independence, Missouri. The couple lived in Rochester, Minnesota where Betty worked as a diligent and capable hospital pharmacist while Connor went through Internal Medicine residency. Her kindness and intelligence was noticed and valued by friends and strangers alike.

She is survived by her fur-baby Sir Crumpet II of Mulberry (corgi), her husband Connor, and so many special friends and loved ones.

Those who knew Betty have described her as a loyal and caring friend, exceptionally thoughtful, and a kindred spirit. Betty inspired and encouraged others to be their truest selves. As a vibrant and outgoing young woman, Betty lived life to the fullest-including never missing the opportunity to travel and experience a new place. Her adventurous spirit took her around the globe to places like Yosemite, Hawaii, Iceland, Chicago, New York, Grand Canyon, and the Caribbean. She enjoyed spoiling Crumpet with unique doggy treats, toys, and outings to local parks. She often spent her free time visiting local coffee shops, eating delicious cheeses, and spending quality time with her good friends. Her authentic spirit lives on in the hearts of friends and family.

The funeral service will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on August 27th, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at the Macken Funeral home. We encourage guests to wear rainbow / pride / corgi-themed attire. In place of gifts or flowers please consider donating to The Trevor Project at https://give.thetrevorproject.org/fundraiser/4879734.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com