Betty Jane Boysen, 82 passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice on Monday, January 31, 2022. Betty was born August 10, 1939, to Don and Louise Barrows. Betty and her siblings were raised on the family farm in Elkton, MN. Betty graduated from Elkton High School in 1957.

On April 3, 1960, she married Harold Boysen and lived in Austin, MN for a few years before moving to Rochester as Harold started his career at IBM. They made their home in Rochester where they raised two sons, Al and Mike. Betty was employed at John Adams Middle School cafeteria as the infamous lunch lady and went on to work in the cafeteria at Mayo Clinic. Betty and Harold were long-time members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Betty was active in women’s circle, women’s golf leagues and card clubs.

Betty could throw anything in a pot and make it taste good. She loved to cook for her family-so much so that she would drop off soup at her son’s workplaces on a regular basis. She was a devoted grandmother and spent endless hours with her grandsons playing games as well as cheering them on at their football, basketball and baseball games. She enjoyed board games, bingo, puzzles and cards, especially 500 with anyone who was up for the challenge. She was a huge Minnesota sports fan and her favorite player was Ricky Rubio from the Timberwolves. She enjoyed numerous chartered bus trips exploring the U.S. with her sisters and other friends.

Betty is survived by two sons, Al (Tami) Boysen of Rochester and Mike Boysen (Cathy Mestad) of Pine Island. Sister, Connie Johnson of Rochester. Brother-in-law, Stanley Ask of Osage Iowa. Four grandsons, Andy Boysen of Rochester, Jordan Boysen (Caitlin Kirchner) of Lafyette, IN. Brady and Sam Boysen of Rochester. Step-grandson, Chandler Wilson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Step-granddaughters, Heidi Mestad and Holly Mestad, both of Rochester, five step-great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Boysen, brothers, Stan Barrows and Richard Barrows, sister, Darlene Ask and sisters-in-law, Lavonne Barrows and Ethel Nerison.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be announced at a later date. The family asks that memorials be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Seasons Hospice.

Betty’s family would like to recognize the kindness and caring provided to her by entire staff at Mayo Clinic and Seasons Hospice along with the residents and staff at Gramercy and Shorewood communities.

