Betty Jane Thompson, 72, of Kasson, MN passed away Thursday, December 16th at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN. She was born July 9, 1949, in St. Paul, MN to Donald and Doris Spilman. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Mantorville, MN.

Growing up, Betty shared responsibilities with her 7 siblings working in their parents’ store. She graduated in 1967 from Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson, MN.

Betty married the love of her life, Gary Thompson, of Byron, MN on August 2, 1969. While Gary served in the military, they spent time in Wichita, KS as well as Victorville, CA before being discharged and moving back to the Kasson-Mantorville area.

Shortly after her retirement from Mayo Clinic in 2009, Gary and Betty moved to Breezy Point, MN where they spent 10 years before returning to the Kasson area. Betty enjoyed boating, fishing, snowmobiling, cooking & baking, playing cards, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Gary Thompson; her children Chad Thompson (Michelle Junge), Jeremy (Mickel) Thompson, and Jodi Skurdahl (Travis Allen); her grandchildren Alexis, Payton, Chloe, Ryker, and Brody; and siblings Jeannie Bartel, Donald Spilman, Delores Brown, Donna Peterson, and Doris Tilbury. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Doris Spilman and brothers Daniel and Davey Spilman.

The Thompson family would like to extend their gratitude to Cottagewood Senior Community for their gracious care of Betty during her stay. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting contributions to them with a portion to be donated to Lewy Body Dementia research.

Please join us for a celebration of Betty’s life at the Dibble Funeral Home Chapel, 213 W. Main St., Kasson, MN on Thursday, December 23rd from 2:00pm- 6:00pm with time for sharing memories at 4:00pm.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.